Child getting off school bus nearly hit by driver in Texas; mom captures on camera

Video shows a driver nearly hit a child getting off her school bus on the second day of school.

A Houston mom sent a warning to parents after her child was almost hit by a car while getting off the school bus. (Source: KTRK, Josephine Kirk-Taylor, CNN)

A mom said she was recording her two youngest children welcoming their sister home from school when the driver appeared to disregard the bus’ stop sign and lights.

Screaming and praying, Josephine Kirk-Taylor's daughter listened. It was her only hope to keep Melina from getting hit as she stood and watched Wednesday.

It was the child's second day of kindergarten.

"I was recording the special moment because it was her first day getting off the bus," Kirk-Taylor said.

She said the bus stopped and so did the cars behind it. Her cell phone video shows the flashing lights and the stop sign out on the bus.

The car flies by as Melina heads toward her mom on the other side of the road.

"If she took one more step, it could have ended very differently," the mother said.

Fortunately, Melina was OK.

"She's a pretty tough cookie," Kirk-Taylor said. "I asked her if she was OK, and she said, 'Mommy, why were you screaming?'"

The mother caught the car's license plate number. She called the police, hoping the driver would be cited at least for running the stop sign.

"I explained to (police) the situation, and it didn't really seem to faze him," Kirk-Taylor said. "He said, 'Well, we can't do anything.'"

A police spokesperson said the video doesn't show the driver, so they can't identify who was behind the wheel.

Kirk-Taylor requested that the bus drop her daughter off across the street where they live, where there is a sidewalk.

