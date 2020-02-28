Child hit by truck, seriously injured while waiting for school bus

A 6-year-old girl was hit by a truck and seriously injured while waiting for the school bus in a Lancaster County neighborhood in South Carolina Friday morning, officials say.

The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. on Kershaw Camden Highway in the Pleasant Hill neighborhood.

According to Emergency Management officials, the girl suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The girl’s grandmother told a WBTV reporter at the scene that she walks her granddaughter to the bus stop, which is across the road from their house, every single day.

She says they were both on the sidewalk across the street, holding hands when Jerrnia was hit by the car.

“The first thing I saw was the bag, or school bag,” said the girl’s grandmother, Beatrice Maysom. “The second thing was a boot or shoe that she wore this morning. Then her body lie under the truck.”

The little girl is a student at Heath Springs Elementary School in the Pleasant Hill community. Her grandmother says her favorite subjects are reading and math and she loves going to school.

The school district had extra counselors at the school Friday and several school employees brought food to the family after the incident.

Highway Patrol is handling the investigation. The driver has not been charged in the case.