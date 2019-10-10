Child-sex fugitive gets 30 years in prison

The 44-year-old child sex offender accused of evading law enforcement while living in a bunker in the woods will spend 30 years in prison.

Jeremiah Button spoke Thursday at his sentencing hearing, telling the court he doesn't have words to express how sorry he is. Button was convicted of sexually assaulting a child, his daughter, for several years; starting when the victim was 5-years-old.

Last month, Jeremiah Button pleaded guilty to two felonies related to a 2014 child sexual assault case. The hearing took place in Portage County-- the county were the alleged assaults took place. He was found in a bunker in Ringle near the Marathon County Landfill.

Button disappeared two weeks before his trial in 2016. He was arrested in August. He had been out on a $25,000 cash bond for about a year and a half when he vanished.

Button's victim spoke Thursday, saying "People will say this made me stronger. But I didn't need to be stronger. I needed to be safe."

Button's sister and niece both spoke in support of a lenient sentence.

"My uncle has been nothing but a great influence in my life." His niece said he taught her how to fish and camp. She continued by saying he punished himself by being in the bunker.

The state was recommending Button spend 30 years in prison.

Button will be 74 when he's release from prison. He'll then spend 30 years on extended supervision.

