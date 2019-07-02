Child sex offender released back into Beloit community, city says

A registered child sex offender has been released back into the Beloit community Tuesday.

The City of Beloit says Michael G. Quade is living at 1216 Portland Ave. in a temporary living space rented by the Dept. of Corrections.

“The purpose of this notification is to ensure safe neighborhoods by informing the public when a sex offender who qualifies for a Special Bulletin Notification is released into the Beloit community,” the city said in a press release.

The city says Quade's victims include minor female acquaintances. Quade was convicted of 2nd degree sexual assault of a child in 1998 and 2008.

Quade was also convicted of tampering with a GPS tacking device in 2014 and failing to update his sex-offender information in 2016.

The City of Beloit says Quade will remain under supervision until Feb. 17, 2028, and is required to register with the Wisconsin Sex Offender Register. Quad will also be on lifetime GPS monitoring.

Quade may not have unsupervised contact with minors, may not enter taverns, bars and liquor stores, and may not have contact with previous victims.