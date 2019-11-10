Childhood friends graduate Marine Corps Boot Camp together

Two Marines from Lodi celebrated graduating boot camp and a visit home on Sat., but it is not the only milestone they achieved together.

As childhood best friends, Nathan Beechey and Trenton Ness have been through a lot by each other’s side. The two graduated Lodi High School in May and both decided to join the Marines, enlisting together.

"We were lucky enough to get in the same platoon. Knowing someone in there with you, after being best friends since childhood, it’s crazy to think we have come all this way,” Ness said.

The two went through 13 weeks of tough training in San Diego. They graduated from boot camp on Nov. 1. Beechey said it was no easy feat.

“Just the mental aspect of boot camp is the hardest part, being away from home and having to go through it all,” he said.

Vikki Ness, Trenton’s mother, hosted a party for the two at KD’s Bar and Grill, allowing for friends and family to see the accomplishments. She said she is beyond proud to see how far they have come.

"Today is also the Marine's 244th birthday and with Veteran’s Day being tomorrow, I thought it would be good to let everyone know thank you for your service,” she said.

Both Ness and Beechey are not home for long. On Tues. they will return to San Diego to start the rest of their schooling and training at Camp Pendleton.

