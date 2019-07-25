Children’s Hospital reports 8 cases of teens with seriously damaged lungs after vaping

Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin officials reported eight cases of hospitalized teenagers with seriously damaged lungs to the Wisconsin Department Health Services in July.

According to a news release from CHW officials, state health officials are investigating the possible causes of these illnesses, but all patients reported vaping in the weeks and months prior to being hospitalized. While an exact cause is unknown, officials said the number of patients in such a short time frame is concerning.

With the increase in use of e-cigarettes and vaping, parents and teens need to be aware of the potential danger, CHW officials said, noting that e-cigarette cartridges can contain toxic chemicals that have been shown to damage lungs. Because these products are still new, the long-term effects of use are not fully understood.

According to CHW officials, the symptoms that led to hospitalization include shortness of breath, fatigue, chest pain, cough, and weight loss.

The severity of health condition has varied, with some patients needing assistance in order to breathe. Patients have shown improvement after treatment, however, long-term effects are not known.

It is believed prolonged or continued exposure to these chemicals could lead to more serious health issues like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, a permanent condition which makes lungs less effective at transporting oxygen and is permanent.

CHW officials planned to address this issue Thursday afternoon at Children’s Hospital.

Meanwhile, Megan Cordova, executive director of the American Lung Association Wisconsin issued this statement:

"Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, one of the nation’s most widely-respected health care organizations, today released information of the hospitalization of eight teens for lung damage, which medical experts suspect is linked to e-cigarette use.

The American Lung Association has always held the position that e-cigarette use is NOT safe, especially by youth whose lungs are still developing. E-cigarettes contain chemicals, heavy metals and fine particulates. The candy and fruit-flavorings that so many youth find appealing also contain chemicals known to cause irreparable lung damage. These flavorings are designed to tempt kids and give the false impression that e-cigarettes are safe. Contrary to what the industry would have them believe, e-cigarettes are NOT SIMPLY HARMLESS WATER VAPOR.

Wisconsin had made enormous strides in reducing smoking rates but now faces a new generation of nicotine addiction among our youth. We call on lawmakers to act swiftly to enact laws to turn the tide on this growing epidemic – raising the legal purchase of all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes to 21, adding e-cigarettes to the states smoke free air law and taxing e-cigarettes the same as regular combustible cigarettes.”