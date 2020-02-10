Children's Theater of Madison show "Mockingbird" opens February 22

It's the Madison premiere of a story about community, healing and the power of resiliency. Erica Berman, Educational Director for Children's Theater of Madison and the Director of the upcoming show "Mockingbird," is here to tell us more about the production.

The show runs February 22 - March 1, 2020 at the Playhouse at the Overture Center. CLICK HERE for more information about the show, and to purchase tickets.