Children’s Wisconsin temporarily bans kids from patient visits to prevent flu

Children’s Wisconsin has a temporary restriction in place that prevents kids under twelve from visiting patients to prevent the spread of the flu.

According to Chief Medical Officer Mike Gutziet MD, the restriction begins at 12::01 a.m. Wednesday at locations in Milwaukee and Neenah, as well as the Surgicenter.

The policy does not include clinic appointments or emergency department visits.

"Limiting visitors to our hospitalized patients will help keep them safe while they’re in our care," said Gutziet. "While we understand and appreciate the inconvenience this may cause some families, especially before the holidays, patient safety is our primary goal."

The restriction will be assessed regularly to determine how long it will be in place.