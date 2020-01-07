Chilly Tuesday with highs in the 30s

JANUARY 7, 2020

5:00 a.m.

THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:

NO IMPACTFUL WEATHER TODAY.

The weather will remain fairly quiet across the region through tomorrow. Temperatures are going to be very much up and down through the rest of this week. Highs today will be in the mid- and upper 30. After a cold front moves through, we will drop into the single digits early tomorrow and reach low 20s for highs. Be Thursday a warm front will move through and highs will return to the mid- to upper 40s.

Very little precipitation is expected this week. We have a chance of rain Thursday and a chance of snow Saturday.