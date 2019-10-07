Sun and cooler temperatures expected Monday morning

YOUR NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST JAMES PARISH:

Today's Weather Impact Scale: No impactful weather expected today (Green, 0 out of 4).

Good Monday morning! A 'GET OUTSIDE ALERT' will probably need to be issued for this afternoon. The start of the week will feature mild, SUN-sational weather. Make sure to enjoy the mild, dry weather early this week because a big change in the weather is coming Thursday into Friday. A strong cold front will bring in a round of rain and the coldest air so far this fall by the end of the week.

It's a chilly morning. We're waking up to temperatures in the 40s almost area wide. Make sure you're wearing a jacket and have a hot cup of coffee in your hand when you step out the door. No major weather problems are expected to impact your morning commute.

This afternoon will be a picture perfect October afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s, which is seasonable for this time of year. There will be no shortage of sunshine. Plus, the wind won't be very strong.

Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly. Lows will be on either side of 40 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be a touch warmer. Most places will top out in the mid to upper 60s. The sun will continue to shine on both days.

Most of Thursday will be mild and breezy as well. However, rain will start to increase late Thursday into Thursday night as our next storm system and cold front approach. The best chance of rain this week will come on Friday. Rain is likely on Friday. Right now, widespread heavy rainfall and strong storms are not expected. Most places will record between 0.5-1.5" of rain. As the widespread rain moves out, a blast of cold air will move into the area. This front will bring in the coldest air of the fall season so far.

Temperatures will start out in the 50s or 60s Friday morning and then fall into the 50s and 40s through the afternoon.

This weekend will be downright chilly. Highs will only be in the 40s and lows will be in the 30s. The first frost of the fall season will be possible this weekend.