Chilly weekend with rain/snow showers

Today's Weather Impact Scale: Low (Yellow, 1 out of 4). Scattered rain/snow showers. A dusting of snow will be possible, mainly on elevated and grassy surfaces. With temperatures above freezing, no major travel problems are expected.

Happy Saturday! Unfortunately, more rain/snow showers and clouds are in the forecast this weekend. This active weather pattern will bring in low impact storm systems through mid week. With northwest flow at cloud level, it's also going to remain chilly. The weather pattern will quiet down late next week. However, it's going to turn even colder. Highs by the end of next week might only be near 30 and lows will be in teens.

Today will be cloudy and cold. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 30s. Scattered rain/snow showers will be possible. No major accumulations are expected. You'll probably have to brush of your car, though.

The clouds will start to break up a little overnight. Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Sunday will be a touch warmer, but not warm. Highs will be near or just above 40 degrees. A few rain showers will be possible, mainly in the afternoon.

The start of next week will be chilly. Highs Monday through Wednesday will be on either side of 40 degrees. There will be the potential for rain/snow showers as times. Right now, the storm systems that will move through the area will be fairly low impact. No major accumulations are expected at this time.

The end of next week looks sunny and cold. Highs will be only be near or below 30 degrees.