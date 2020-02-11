China denies cybertheft following Equifax accusations

China is denying involvement in any hacking activities after the United States indicted four members of the Chinese military for allegedly breaking into the computer networks of the Equifax credit reporting agency and stealing the personal information of tens of millions of people.

Attorney General William Barr, left, arrives to speak, next to Assistant Attorney General John Demers and U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia Byung "BJay" Pak, right, during a news conference, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at the Justice Department in Washington. Four members of the Chinese military have been charged with breaking into the networks of the Equifax credit reporting agency and stealing the personal information of tens of millions of Americans, the Justice Department said Monday, blaming Beijing for one of the largest hacks in history. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

The Justice Department accused Beijing on Monday of engineering one of the biggest hacks in history targeting consumer data.

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang says China is committed to opposing and combating cyberattacks of any kind, and that its institutions never engage in cybertheft of trade secrets.

The four members of the Chinese military are accused of breaking into the Equifax computer networks and stealing the personal information of nearly 150 million Americans.

They are also accused of stealing the company’s trade secrets in the 2017 hack.

The case comes as President Donald Trump is touting his relationship with China but also as the administration is warning against efforts by Beijing to collect data on Americans, including potential spies, as well as steal scientific research and innovation.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.