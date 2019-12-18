Chipotle offering free delivery through the college football season

Chipotle Mexican Grill wants to make life a little easier for burrito and college football lovers across the country for the entire bowl season. Starting Wednesday, the popular chain is bringing back free delivery on all orders over $10 into the New Year as well as on the day of the NCAA Football National Championship Game.

“With our second season of the Chipotle Free Delivery Bowl, we’re continuing to help fans win off the field during bowl season with Chipotle delivery,” Chipotle Chief Marketing Officer Chris Brandt said.

Customers can get their food delivered free on all orders over $10 and under $200, the company explains. The offer runs until Jan. 6 and will return for one-day only, on Jan. 13, the day Americans gather around their TVs to see who wins the college football Division I national championship.

Orders must be placed on order.chipotle.com or through the restaurant’s app – and won’t apply to deliveries ordered through third-party services. And, it only applies to locations where it already delivers.

“We’re excited to be the only bowl you can actually eat, which means fans can score whether their team is bowl-bound or not,” Brandt added.

In addition to getting rid of its delivery fees, Chipotle wants to “intercept” all fees for the lucky winner of its Free Delivery Interception contest. People can enter the contest by responding to this tweet.

