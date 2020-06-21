Chippewa Falls native selected as next Alice in Dairyland

A Chippewa Falls native was selected as Wisconsin’s next Alice in Dairyland on Saturday.

Julia Nunes was chosen to be the 73rd Alice in Dairyland after a weekend of events. She will work as a communications professional for the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection and educate the public about the importance of agriculture in the state.

“I will strive to be the role model that Alice in Dairyland was for me growing up,” Nunes said. “As Alice, I will explore Wisconsin’s agriculture and share my discoveries and knowledge gained with consumers and producers throughout the state.”

Nunes has a long history of involvement with agriculture. She grew up on her family’s registered Holstein dairy farm and was heavily involved in the Chippewa Falls Junior Holstein group and 4-H club.

Nunes graduated from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities in 2019 with bachelor’s degrees in Agricultural Communications & Marketing, and Animal Science, and minors in Agricultural & Food Business Management, and Horticulture.

During her college years she was involved in the Gopher Dairy Club and served as the Northern Wisconsin State Fair’s Fairest of the Fair.

She interned at Redhead Creamery and later accepted position with Kinni Hemp Company in River Falls following her graduation.

Nunes will begin her work as Alice on July 6 and will travel upwards of 30,000 miles to speak at events and give media interviews.

She will also work with Diary Farmers of Wisconsin to educate children across the state about dairy and agricultural products.

Nunes succeeds Abigail Martin of Milton in the role of Alice in Dairyland.

