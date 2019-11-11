Chippewa Valley Eye Clinic working on securing new facility after fire

The Chippewa Valley Eye Clinic says the company is working on securing a new facility after a fire broke out.

Doctors at Chippewa Valley Eye Clinic say they are nearly finished securing a new medical facility that will be fully furnished and well prepared for patient care.

They also say all patient appointments in Menomonie and Rice Lake, as well as all surgeries will process of scheduled.

Deputy Chief Allyn Bertrang with Eau Claire Fire Rescue says there is still no cause and then investigation is expected to continue until the end of the week.

