Experts share tips to stay safe while at the pool

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention there is no evidence that shows the COVID-19 virus spreads through water in pools, hot tubs or water playgrounds.

UW Expert in Virology Kristen Bernard said that chlorine is one of the best disinfectants for viruses like COVID-19.

"Chlorine is one of the best things to kill viruses, it's gonna kill any virus not just the coronavirus, any virus like polio, any virus we can get from water like that," Bernard said.

While chlorine in the pool may stop the spread, Bernard and the CDC recommend people still take precautions outside the pool where there is person to person contact.

According to the CDC's website people should continue to protect themselves and others at public pools, hot tubs and water playgrounds, both in and out of the water. For example, the CDC recommends people stay 6 feet away from people you don't live with and wearing cloth face covers when not in the water.

Bernard agrees the pool is safe as long as you stay cautious, "I would say it is very safe as long as you keep that social distancing, so if you're out sunbathing, you want to be six feet about from in your chair or loungers. It's difficult when you're swimming especially with kids, young kids. I think that's going to be a difficult thing to keep that distance a apart but if you can I think it's very safe."

Temperatures can also play a role in inactivating the coronavirus. According to the CDC, coronaviruses survive for shorter periods at higher temperatures and higher humidity than in cooler or dryer environments. However, the CDC states they do not have direct data for a temperature-based cutoff for inactivation at this point.

