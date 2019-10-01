Chocolate Shoppe building on Madison's east side now has new owners

The building Chocolate Shoppe rents on Madison’s east side now has new owners.

The renown Madison ice cream company said in a Facebook post Tuesday that the “future is uncertain” for the walk-up shop.

The building went up for sale last summer, which did not include the business, the company said. It’s the sixth year the shop has been open in the small building, on Atwood.

“Although we hope to continue operations under our current, valid lease, the future is uncertain for our Atwood shoppe,” according to the post.

“We've been making and serving our ice cream in Madison since 1962, and we're extremely thankful to the Madison community for the generations of continued support of our family-owned business. We'll continue to hold out hope that we can work with the new owners on a solution.”