Chocolate Shoppe sues new owners of east side location after being locked out

Chocolate Shoppe is now suing the new owners of their location on Madison’s east side after being locked out Wednesday.

The CEO of Madison-based Chocolate Shoppe, Dave Deadman, is suing the owners of the walk-up shop on Atwood Avenue for installing new locks that violated their lease agreement. D Port Properties took control of the building this month.

Chocolate Shoppe posted on Facebook that on Wednesday they “discovered that the new owners of the building had entered the building without our consent or knowledge and barred our entry.”

The shop says they will close the east side location for the rest of the 2019 season due to the incident.

On Tuesday, Chocolate Shop expressed concern over the change of ownership, saying the “future is uncertain.”

“This is not the outcome we had hoped for, we've been making and serving our ice cream in Madison since 1962. We're extremely grateful to the Madison community for the generations of continued support of our family-owned business, and hope to resolve this dispute quickly,” according to the post Wednesday.



