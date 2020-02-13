Chocolate bars that may contain milk being recalled

A Michigan company is recalling about 1,900 bars of chocolate that may contain milk which is not listed in the ingredients.

Grand Rapids-based Gourmet International on Thursday issued an allergy alert for Butlers Irish Whiskey Dark Chocolate 3.5-ounce tablet bars. The chocolate bars are made by Dublin, Ireland-based Butlers Chocolates.

FDA testing found high levels of milk in the product. The government says people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk are at-risk of serious allergic reaction if they consume the product.

No illnesses have been reported.

The chocolate bars were distributed to specialty food stores in 16 states, including Wisconsin, and were available through retail locations.

The expiration date is Aug. 16, 2020.

