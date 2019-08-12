Chocolaterian to close permanently after 7 years

The "Chocolaterian Cafe" is closing its doors after suffering three large losses in the past 24 months.

According to a Facebook post, the last day is August 18.

"We had 3 large losses in the last 24 months, a flood and a fire at the Atwood location, and a flood at the Middleton location," stated Leanne Cordisco, one of the business owners." "It was simply too much, and we could not recover."

The business has been in the Madison-area for 7 years. It's known for its Ugly Cookies and its chocolate creation, Badger Bait. The Middleton location opened in 2016.

The Chocolaterian opened its first cafe on Atwood Avenue in 2012. In February 2018, a fire caused significant damage to that location and it never reopened. It is now home to the Food Fight restaurant, Bar Corallini.

"Thank you for an amazing 7 years. We have had more than our fair share of joyous moments," said Cordisco.