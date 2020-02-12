Chris Kroeze surprises Cumberland student with guitar

Barron native and 'The Voice' runner-up Chris Kroeze was able to surprise one lucky middle school student.

A few weeks ago Cumberland Middle School had an assembly where a few students played Chris' song 'Human.'

One student named Kendra Brinker stood out to Kroeze and he invited her to a local guitar shop and bought her a brand new guitar.

"For me, it's always super inspiring to get a new guitar, it makes you play more and I seriously think she has talent and I want her to keep doing it so I thought it would be fun if we met up at a local music store and play a bunch of guitars an pick the one she likes and buy it for her," said Kroeze.

A Facebook post from the Cumberland School District says Kendra did not know what to say or how to react when it happened, but calls the moment "an incredible act of generosity and selflessness."

