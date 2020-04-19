Chris Orr prepares for the next step in his football career

While the preparation may be different and the circumstances limiting, Chris Orr's motivation as he prepares for an opportunity in the NFL during the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't changed.

Wisconsin linebacker Chris Orr (54) celebrates after sacking Northwestern quarterback Hunter Johnson (15) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 24-15. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

"I have more like a bag of chips on both my shoulders."

Orr is training back home in De Soto, Texas surrounded by family, his fiancee and their dog, Duke.

Perhaps the roommate Chris relates to the most is his puppy as he once again accepts the underdog role while awaiting his NFL fate.

"The way I've had to climb throughout my career, my entire life, that's something that'll never go anywhere. It's honestly a part of who I am at this point. You know it's almost expected."

Orr totaled 78 tackles his senior year, finishing second on the team with 11.5 sacks behind only fellow linebacker and projected first-round pick, Zack Baun. At 6-foot and 230 pounds, Chris is projected to be selected in the later rounds of the NFL draft, or be signed as an undrafted free agent.

From Roommates since they arrived to Madison, to combining for 19.5 sacks so far their senior year.



Wisconsin’s Zack Baun (@zackbizzaun) and Chris Orr (@Chris_Guwap) weren’t shy to share their pride for one another, and how they’ve helped each other in their careers. pic.twitter.com/2wd9QzMmLD — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) November 19, 2019

What lies ahead for Chris is nothing new as his father, Terry and older brother, Zach both played in the NFL.

Terry was selected in the 10th round of the 1985 NFL draft by the Washington Redskins who he won two Super Bowls with in 1987 and 1991.

Zach went from an undrafted freeagent out of North Texas to signed by the Baltimore Ravens where he developed into a second-team All-Pro linebacker before his career was cut short due to injuries.

Now the next Orr in line for a chance at the NFL draws from the two veterans on what to expect.

"Just a sense of calmness knowing that I knew this even before (this year) and it's not about when you go (in the draft) but the case is about what you do when you get there." Chris told me over Zoom during a rare break from NFL team interviews, training and rewatching his favorite movie, Lawless on Netflix.

It still hasn't hit Orr that this time next week, the first in his family to play college football outside of Texas will be relocating again, this time for an opportunity in the NFL.

"I'm not trying to think about it or count the days so it can go by a little faster. When you actually sit and think it's definitely a crazy and surreal and amazing feeling."

Two Badger greats, Jonathan Taylor And Chris Orr embrace on the field one last time as teammates. pic.twitter.com/F5U5dx1VBJ — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) January 2, 2020

Chris can't contain the competitor in himself as he hopes to become the highest drafted Orr by the end of next weekend. If that happens, another dream will become reality.

"To share that moment with them (Chris' family). See the smiles on their faces, and know that we're steady accomplishing our goals. We all made a promise to each other when we were younger to always push each other."

Beneath the competitor the emotions then came out.

"This has always been a dream of ours. It's so close, I can be the one to complete it. I'm probably going to cry to be honest."