Chris Orr signs with Carolina as undrafted free agent

After seven rounds came and went, Chris Orr never got a phone call that he was selected in the NFL draft, but shortly after virtual selection process closed, the linebacker from De Soto got his opportunity. Orr has reportedly signed with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent.

Orr tweeted out the hashtag "Keep Pounding" followed by black and blue heart emojis, which are the Panthers motto and colors.

Orr will be the next member of his family to have a chance at playing in the NFL as his father, Terry won two Super Bowls with the Washington Redskins while his brother, Zach was an All-Pro linebacker for the Baltimore Ravens in 2016.

The De Soto, Texas native follows the same path as his brother, as he was an undrafted free agent before signing with the Ravens in 2014.

Considered to be undersized heading into the league at 6-foot and 225 pounds, Orr had the same knock on him during his college recruitment. That's what led the future captain for the Badgers to Madison, as they were the only power-5 program recruiting him at the time that didn't care about his size.

Orr went on to earn 11.5 sacks as a senior and 78 tackles.

Never losing that motivation for being overlooked his entire football career, Chris Orr told me he has "Bags of chips on both my shoulders".

Caught up with former @BadgerFootball linebacker Chris Orr (@Chris_Guwap) as he prepares for a shot at the NFL with his family guiding him through this process and how he stays motivated as an underdog once again.



Full interview: https://t.co/MDB0sm30ex pic.twitter.com/MJRAlZw6RE — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) April 20, 2020

Orr has gotten so used to being an underdog, that he expects that label now.

After taking those expectations from Texas to Wisconsin, he now carries it, along with those bags of chips to Carolina.