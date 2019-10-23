Christian Yelich named NL Hank Aaron Award winner

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich has been named the National League Hank Aaron Award winner for 2019.

Yelich won the same award in 2018.

For the second year in a row, @ChristianYelich is officially the most outstanding offensive performer in the National League! #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/uDp0fZn0fG — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) October 23, 2019

Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels, was selected as the American League winner of the Hank Aaron Award.

The award was established in 199 to honor the 25th anniversary of Hank Aaron breaking Babe Ruth's all-time home run record. The Hank Aaron awards recognize the most outstanding offensive player in each league.

“Mike Trout and Christian Yelich again showed why they’re considered two of the best all-around players in baseball,” said Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr. “Both players have received the Hank Aaron Award previously, which demonstrates their ongoing excellence as offensive players. Their extraordinary seasons will be commemorated by this honor named after a living legend and one of the greatest players in baseball history, Hank Aaron.”

“Mike Trout and Christian Yelich continue to have outstanding seasons and are very deserving of this award,” Hank Aaron said. “Christian and Mike are great ambassadors of the game and their offensive play this year has been spectacular. I congratulate them on winning the award again.”

Yelich finished the year with at least 100 runs scored for the third consecutive season and set career-highs with 44 home runs and 30 stolen bases to go along with his 97 RBI.

“I want to give a big thanks to Hank Aaron, the Hall of Fame voters and my teammates and coaching staff,” Yelich said. “Hank Aaron is such an important person in the history of baseball and the city of Milwaukee. To receive this award is an enormous honor and I look forward to sharing this excitement with my family and our great fans.”