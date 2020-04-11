Christian Yelich sends heartfelt letter to seniors at his former high school

With the remaining school year in question around the country, Christian Yelich sent an email to encourage the seniors at his alma mater, Westlake High School in Thousand Oaks, California.

"Play every game as if it's your last" is the message the Milwaukee Brewer has for any Westlake senior going on to play at the next level and those underclassmen that will be able to fulfill their senior seasons, whenever the time may come.

Got this email today from the best player in baseball, to forward to our seniors, if you are a senior in high school or college take a minute to read. pic.twitter.com/RxamuAVU3a — Wally Barnett (@wbarnett805) April 10, 2020

"Some of you have played your last game and that's fine!! It's fine because you're going to go on to do great things in this world," the 2018 NL MVP wrote to any senior that unexpectedly may have played their last game during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many schools across the country are recognizing their class of 2020 in hopes to make them feel better. Friday night, over 150 schools in Wisconsin honored their seniors through #BeTheLightWI by turning on the field lights at all their facilities to simply let them know the community is there for them.

Lights coming on at Warrior Stadium in Waunakee for #BeTheLightWI tonight for the 2020 seniors and any other student that currently has their spring in limbo here in Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/lroXXqnbAK — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) April 11, 2020

For Westlake they received an MVP level of support from Yelich "Play for your teammates that no longer get to do so, and never forget to realize how lucky you are!"

The letter may not take away the pain from being unable to finish their final year of high school but it shows that the support from Westlake will never leave them.

"You're the future of this world. Best of luck in this next phase of life you're prepared for anything that comes your way."