Christian Yelich trolls Twitter user with walk-up song

During Tuesday night's game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich walked up to his at-bat to the song "Roxanne" by The Police. It was the ultimate troll move.

The song caught the attention of fans because earlier in the day, Yelich tweeted "Relax Roxane" to a woman who criticized his decision to appear nude in the upcoming issue of ESPN The Magazine's BODY issue.

Twitter user @RoxanneJ77 has since deleted her tweet regarding the reigning National League MVP.

Yelich's "Relax Roxane" tweet has almost 61,000 likes.