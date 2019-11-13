Christkindlmarket opens Friday in Milwaukee

Christkindlmarket Milwaukee is right around the corner! The popular German-themed outdoor holiday market opens this Friday in the Entertainment Plaza outside Fiserv Forum.

For forty days and forty nights, until Christmas Eve, fairgoers can stroll through plaza, checking out all of the collectables and gifts on sale, as well as the souvenir mugs, and grab some traditional German food and drink. A full list of entertainment is available on its Facebook page.

The market is free and is open:



Sunday – Thursday : 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Friday – Saturday : 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Special Hours: Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

See the map and vendor list

While most of it is outdoors, the snowy or really cold days are going to stop them from opening every day. Organizers say they will only close if the City of Milwaukee declares an official emergency or the conditions are deemed unsafe for vendors and visitors.

There are a few indoor cabins and a warming area, where visitors can get out of the cold and grab something to eat or drink.

Nearby street parking is available, but limited. There are also parking at the 5th Street Parking Structure and Highland Structure. Plus, SpotHero is offering up to 50% off for visitors who reserve their parking through its site.