Christkindlmarket returning to Fiserv Forum

A German-inspired market will be back outside Fiserv Forum for the 2019 Holidays.

German American Events, LLC, announced on Wednesday Christkindlmarket will be at the Entertainment Plaza outside the Fiserv Forum from Nov. 15 - Dec. 24. This is the second year the market has been held in Milwaukee.

In 2018, more than 450,000 visitors attended Christkindlmarket in Milwaukee.

Admission to the Christkindlmarket Milwaukee is free. For more information on the Christkindlmarket Milwaukee,

