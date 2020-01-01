Christmas tree collection details for Madison residents

The City of Madison Streets Division is providing information for Madison residents on Christmas tree collection.

The Streets Division will provide two rounds of curbside Christmas tree collection. The first begins January 2, 2020 and second begins January 21.

Residents need to have tree at the curb by 7 a.m. for both collection times.

Wreaths, evergreen ropes, garlands and other decorations that contain wires and metal can damage wood chipping equipment so these items cannot be included with curbside collection.

Trees need to be free of tree stands, decorations and tree bags before collections.

Madison residents are also allowed to bring Christmas trees to Streets Division drop-off sites at 1501 West Badger Road and at 4602 Sycamore Avenue Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. starting January 2.

For further information click here.

