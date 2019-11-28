Christmas tree farms open Thanksgiving Day jump-start holiday cheer

For many families, the Thanksgiving holiday means getting started on decorating for Christmas. Several tree farms throughout South-Central Wisconsin opened Thanksgiving Day, allowing people to kick-off the season.

Couple Matt and Emily Hensel and their son Ace decided to pick out their tree at Sunset Acres Tree Farm in Stoughton.

“I think for us it’s getting out in the cold, and now having him, who is 18 months, it is just kind of pick something out and each year it is a little bit different,” Emily Hensel said.

The owner of Sunset Acres, Dwight Pautz, said Thurs. kicks-off one of the busiest weekends of the season.

“This year Thanksgiving was late, and I had some people that came earlier than Thanksgiving Day that called and made an appointment and got a tree,” he said.

One of the owners at CaPaul’s Christmas Tree Farm in Waunakee, Joe CaPaul, said they have been open on Thanksgiving for around 30 years, and this weekend is now number one for sales.

“It’s just a tradition we’ve done. People enjoy coming out after turkey, or before turkey,” he said.

Whether families were out beating the rush, or just making memories, the Hensel family said it is the start of the most wonderful time of year.

“The best part now is that we have Ace and his excitement around it now that he is old enough,” Emily Hensel said.

For additional Christmas tree farm locations throughout the state click HERE .

