Chuck's Sport Shop delivers bait with 'Two' times the fun

Chuck’s Sport Shop has been a staple in the Tomahawk community since 1938, and for 11 of those years, you could see Two carrying equipment to you.

Two delivering bait to a customer at Chuck's Sport Shop. 6-16-20. (WSAW Photo)

“She’s my third lab, but nobody has heard of a dog named three, so I named her Two,” said Chuck’s Sport Shop owner Chuck Grigg.

A special name for a dog that serves a dual purpose.

“She brings you your fish and tackle. [She] takes your money. [She] gives you your change,” said Grigg.

A transaction that all started out of the blue.

“I had a box of worms in my hand one time, and I was holding it down, and she grabbed it away from me, and just took it to the customers,” said Grigg.

Two has many opportunities to show off her talents, but when the store gets busy, Grigg gives her the option to mingle instead.

“New people come in, and she’ll quit what she’s doing and greet the new people,” said Grigg.

Two helps Grigg outside of the shop as well. If he drops something, she’s there to pick it up.

“It saves a lot of steps for me,” said Grigg.

But the most important skill she has is her relationship with her owner.

“You bond with a dog,” said Grigg.

If you want to visit Two at Chuck’s Sport Shop, the store is open from 6 a.m.-7 p.m. every single day of the week.