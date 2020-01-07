Church launches TV, radio spots in congressional race

Congressional candidate Jason Church has launched a new ad touching on injuries he suffered in Afghanistan and his support for President Donald Trump.

Church and state Sen. Tom Tiffany have a Republican primary Feb. 18 for the right to run for former U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy's seat representing northern Wisconsin's 7th District. Duffy resigned in September to spend more time with his family.

Church launched a 30-second television spot Tuesday that shows him wearing his prosthetic legs and praising Trump for trying to secure the U.S. border and create jobs.