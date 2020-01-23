Church volunteers seek shelter during gas leak

A construction crew hit a gas line around 9 a.m. Thursday, while working on the old Madison Area Technical College (MATC) building.

Church volunteers and employees at First United Methodist Church waited in the basement, without power, for two hours while packing meal bags as firefighters investigated a gas leak across the street.

It gave people working in nearby buildings an unpleasant surprise.

"We had three firefighters walk in the door and start giving directions," First United Methodist Church reception and security coordinator Brooke Seeliger said.

Seeliger and volunteers the church were packing food for meal deliveries Thursday morning. They were not expecting what happened next.

“The direction was that we need to get everyone in the building down to the lower level on the other side of the building away from MATC,” Seeliger said.

First United Methodist Church sits directly across the street from the construction site.

"The leak occurred in the basement of the building and because of the size of that line that was ruptured, the gas really did permeate the entire property," Madison Fire Department Public Information Officer Cynthia Schuster said.

Firefighters quickly shut off power and blocked traffic within a one block radius, according to Schuster.

“There’s a certain concentration at which natural gas becomes explosive and so we had to be very careful with that,” Schuster said. “We didn’t enter the property at a time when that could happen, and after it was deemed safe to enter is when they went door-to-door, and made sure that this large building was fully clear before we started opening the area to traffic.”

While firefighters checked the area, Seeliger and volunteers spent 2 hours, waiting it out in the church basement.

“Fortunately, their work was already downstairs so they were able to continue,” Seeliger said. “They continued in the dark, using their phones as flashlights, packing food for families in need to be delivered to schools.”

The sun prairie explosion was still fresh in their minds. In 2018, a gas leak triggered a blast that leveled several buildings, and killed one firefighter.

"Of course, everyone was willing to be compliant, and willing to go downstairs and follow those directions because of that memory of Sun Prairie and wanting to make sure we didn't do anything that would put the rest of us in danger," Seeliger said.

The scene was cleared around 11 a.m. No one was hurt or got sick from the leak.