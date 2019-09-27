Ciderboys introduces strawberry-banana hard cider

A Stevens Point cidermaker has introduced a strawberry-banana cider called Banana Bliss. It’s available for a limited time.

"The pairing of strawberry and banana is classic, and we were ready to put our spin on it with hard cider," stated Julie Birrenkott, Ciderboys' Marketing Director. "The pairing is so refreshing, whether you're drinking it on a warm fall day picking apples or on a cool night by the campfire. Some might say Banana Bliss is an 'appealing' opportunity we couldn't pass up."

A subsidiary of the Steven Point Brewery, the Ciderboys Cider Co. makes its carbonated hard ciders with natural fruit and apple juice from fresh Washington State apples.

