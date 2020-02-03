Cigarette thief steals from same location twice, Madison police say

A suspected thief revisited a West Side Walgreens after he stole cigarettes from the same location last week, said Madison Police.

Officers responded to the Walgreens at 5702 Raymond Road Monday just before Noon.

Instead of body-checking a clerk like last time, he swatted tobacco products out of an employee’s hands this time around, said Madison Police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

Police released surveillance images from both crimes. Anyone with information on the identity of the pictured man should contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608- 266-6014.

