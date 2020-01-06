Citizen follows teenage drivers to Memorial High School, draws gun on them

A citizen drew a gun on teenage drivers near Memorial High School Monday after the citizen saw them driving erratically on the Beltline.

Madison police say when the driver noticed the teens driving Monday afternoon, he followed them to Memorial High School.

There he confronted the teens. At some point the adult returned to the the adult's vehicle and displayed a handgun.

The adult then left the area before law enforcement arrived.

Madison police tell NBC15 that the incident seems more like road rage.

The adult has not been located as of Monday evening.

Police also said at least one of the teens is a students at the high school and was getting dropped off.

The investigation is ongoing.

