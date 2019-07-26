Concerned citizens help take down suspects after police chase in stolen $100K Benz

A police chase in a stolen Mercedes Benz ended with two Madison-area men behind bars Friday morning.

Madison police say officers found two men stumped in a Mercedes Benz ML 63 in the parking lot of the AmericInn on Grand Canyon Drive around 7:28 a.m.

An ambulance with Madison fire soon arrived, but officers told lifesavers to step back after they discovered that the car was stolen.

That model of Benz is estimated to be worth about $100,000 when new, police say.

When officers ordered the two men to exit the vehicle, the driver of the Mercedes began using the vehicle like a bumper car, smashing it between two other vehicles.

Eventually the driver was able to pull away and drive off. Police were out of their squad cars and were not able to pursue, Madison police say.

Later that morning, though, witnesses reported seeing the damaged Benz near West Towne Mall. The driver of the Benz eventually struck a parked car, causing one the the Benz's wheels to fly off.

The suspects left the inoperable Benz and took off near Point Cinema.

Madison police say several concerned citizens, including a 70-year-old retired Madison police lieutenant, took action.

Some ‘detained’ the passenger, while others chased the driver, who fell down an embankment. During the fall, a stolen 9mm handgun with an extended clip fell from his pocket.

The driver was able to retrieve the gun and point it at one of the citizens, trying to keep him back.

But just in time, a Madison police officer arrived, confronted the man and told him to drop the gun. Luckily, he did.

Inside the stolen Benz, officers discovered “lots of items of investigative note including six garage door openers, other car keys, two wallets, and burglarious tools,” police say.

Madison police also thanked the citizens who helped arresting the two men. “The MPD would like to thank the citizens who assisted with today's arrests. All will be nominated for MPD awards,” according to Madison police.

Damonioius L Falls, 18 of Madison was arrested for operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, reckless endangering safety - 3 counts, hit-and-run, bail jumping, adjudicated delinquent in possession of a firearm, eluding, possession of stolen property (gun).

Kishaun J. Brooks, 17 of Fitchburg, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent - passenger, bail jumping, possession of THC.