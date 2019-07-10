Power outage reported in several downtown State of Wisconsin buildings

Madison police say a power outage downtown is impacting the City County Building and some of the surrounding downtown area.

The outage was first reported at 8:54 a.m. Wednesday.

The Department of Administration released a statement, confirming several State of Wisconsin buildings are without electrical service. The buildings remain open to employees, but the public is discouraged from visiting impacted buildings during the outage.

If you are headed downtown, officials encourage you to call ahead to determine if your destination is without power.

MG&E said 26 customers were without power, but some power had been restored by 10 a.m. They expect the rest of the power to be restored by 11 a.m.

Officers are on scene to direct traffic in affected areas.