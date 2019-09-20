City announces service road closure on South Stoughton Rd.

City of Madison officials said the South Stoughton Road service road (west) at the intersection of Buckeye Road will be closed for storm sewer and concrete work.

Officials said the intersection will be fully closed to all traffic between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., each day, from Tuesday, Sept. 24 through Thursday, Sept. 26.

Each day at 4 p.m., the intersection will be open to allow southbound traffic on the service road from Buckeye Road only. Northbound traffic on the service road will remain closed at the Buckeye Road intersection at all times until approximately 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4.

This closure is in addition to the current closure of Buckeye Road for reconstruction. Click here for more information on that project.