City approves 2020 budgets, police auditor, and peer support funding

The Madison Common council approved measures for an independent police auditor and more funding for affordable housing projects.

The Madison Common Council adopted a more than $340 million operating budget and nearly $174 million capital budget Wednesday night. The budget approval process began Tuesday night.

On Tuesday night, the Common Council approved an amendment to add three police officers to the Madison Police Dept. The council failed to pass an amendment on Tuesday to add an ambulance to the fire department next year.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway plans on signing the two budgets.

One of the items on the approved on Wednesday was a police auditor which was $200,000 in the operating budget. Alder Paul Skidmore sponsored an amendment to remove the funding, because details needed to be worked out.

“It looks like it could be six months to a year before the independent auditor would be in place,” said Skidmore. “The intent was not to derail or disband or kill the committee or auditor, but to work out the details.”

Rhodes-Conway said there would be a process in creating the auditor position and alders will have a chance to review and provide input. She also said the amount could change and that the figure in the budget was based on similar positions in other U.S. cities.

Skidmore’s amendment failed on a three to 17 vote.

The auditor would examine police department policies, practices, and discuss long-term systemic changes on an ongoing basis. It was recommended by the Madison Police Department Policy Procedure and Review Ad Hoc committee, which analyzed the police department for roughly four years. The committee was created following the officer-involved shooting of Tony Robinson.

Alders also approved $25,000 in funding for the Focused Interruption Coalition. The group, organized by Anthony Cooper, uses peer support to reduce violence and help de-escalate situations.

In order to provide that funding, alders approved decreasing funding for an early childhood mental health specialist.

For the capital budget, alders added funding for a ninth ambulance, but not the ten positions needed to staff it. The amendment added $300,000 in 2020 for the ambulance which would allow the fire department to have possession of the vehicle in 2021.

The council also returned funding for the Reindahl Imagination Center library.

Alders also added more funding for affordable housing projects. Rhodes-Conway included $5 million in her proposed budget. Alders approved adding $500,000 annually in the five-year Capital Improvement Plan.