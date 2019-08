A complaint filed by Madison’s city attorney seeks to revoke Visions nightclub's liquor license.

A summons was sent to the owners of visions, to appear at this Wednesday’s Common Council meeting.

In December 2018, four people were shot and another stabbed in a brawl at the east side nightclub.

Following the incident, Visions added more security staff.

The complaint filed last Friday alleges Visions has repeatedly violated a number of city ordinances through the years.