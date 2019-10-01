City engineering crews monitoring Madison's stormwater system, lake levels

With several rounds of rain and thunderstorms expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, the City of Madison's Engineering Division is prepared for additional pressure on the city's storm water system.

According to the city''s engineers, the lake levels are already high. When the stormwater system holds higher lake level water, there is less room to hold rainwater, and flooding could occur.

Officials recommend people who live in low-lying areas to not park their cars in areas with a history of flooding or are at low points in the street. The added rain could cause standing water on streets.

If flash flooding occurs, do not drive into flooded areas

The Engineering Division highlights the following areas for flash flooding potential:





Blount Street at Mifflin Street



Dayton Street at Blount Street



Dayton Street at Livingston Street



First Street at Johnson Street



Third Street at Johnson Street



Fourth Street at Johnson Street



Livingston Street at Mifflin Street



Engineering crews will remain on standby until the flooding threat has passed.

Residents and visitors should remain cautious when driving and should report significant flooding to City Engineering Operations 608-266-4430.