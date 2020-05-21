Federal fugitive arrested after stand-off with City of Beloit police

City of Beloit police have arrested a federal fugitive after the suspect surrendered during a tactical situation Thursday afternoon.

City of Beloit Police Chief David Zibolski explained during a press conference that police responded to a tip that a wanted fugitive, Fabian Jones, 28 of Beloit, was staying at a home in the 900 block of Gerald Avenue.

When they arrived at the home, Beloit police officers asked Jones to surrender, but he refused. Officers then set up a perimeter around the home and staged "tactical operations," Zibolski said.

Police say Jones made several false statements about coming out of the house, but after some time, eventually agreed to surrender.

But when Jones exited the home, police say he had a bottle of liquor in one hand and another object in the other, and refused officers' demands to drop the items.

That's when a Beloit police officer shot him with a "less-lethal bean bag" round, and officers moved in to make the arrest. Initial rumors that police shot Jones with firearms are untrue, according to Zibolski. He adds that no shots were fired by either side during the incident.

However, Zibolski adds that a crowd that had gathered outside the home had become unruly and tried to get inside. During the incident, someone inside the home had turned on the natural gas.

Authorities are now clearing the home of natural gas. Besides that, there is no threat to the public.

Four people found inside the home were detained, Zibolski says.

Two Beloit police officers suffered minor cuts and scratches when they controlled the crowd.