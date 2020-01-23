City of Beloit releases renderings of Snappers' new downtown stadium

The City of Beloit has released renderings of the Beloit Snappers’ new downtown stadium.

The 2,500-capacity stadium will be located between the Rock River and Beloit Transfer Facility, near the Beloit City Hall building.

Besides being the home for the Snappers, the stadium will also serve as a facility for youth sports, education and cultural events, the city says.

Designed by Jones Petrie Fakinski, the stadium will feature a grandstand with administrative offices and player facilities, concessions and restrooms,

and a 300-capacity ‘stadium club.'

Beloit expects groundbreaking to kick off in the spring of this year.

“With the leadership of Diane Hendricks and others who are stepping up to build a fabulous stadium in Beloit, this revitalization project brings the city one step closer to becoming America’s renaissance city,” said Quint Studer, who plans to acquire the Beloit Snappers, in a release Thursday.

