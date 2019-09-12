City of Darlington warns of flooding Friday morning, may close schools and roads

The City of Darlington says early morning flooding may close roads and schools in the city.

In a release, Police Chief Jason King says National Weather Service has predicted that the Pecatonica River in Darlington will reach almost 15 feet on Friday around 7:00 a.m.

If the river does reach that level, the city is prepared to close Main Street, the Main Street Bridge over the Pecatonica River and Darlington Community School District buildings.

The city also warns that riverfront homes and businesses may be flooded.

The city has not made a decision at this time to close any roads or bridges.