City of Madison Engineering remembers historic flooding

New pavement, sidewalks, storm drains and people might not know a year ago certain roads crumbled to floodwaters.

A portion of Deming Way near Greenway Station in Middleton was impassable in the historic flooding. The road gave way to rising floodwaters forcing chunks to break off, sidewalks gave way and electrical wires exposed to the elements.

The City of Madison Engineering Department had their work cut out for them to repair the infrastructure damaged across the metro area. A year later the department has made changes to their communications process for people. Creating a Facebook page, flooding website, focus groups and a podcast to give weekly flooding reports.

The aftermath of the flooding led to new studies and research by the department. Looking at best practices of repairs to keep floodwaters down.

The new "Everyday Engineering" podcast is available on Google Play and iTunes. For more information about resources for people put on by the City of Engineering Department: click here.