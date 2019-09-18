City of Madison breaks down language barriers for non-native speakers

Madison city officials are breaking down the language barrier, making English more accessible to non-native speakers.

“We're required to meet people where they are,” Norman Davis, the director of Madison’s Department of Civil Rights, said. “Individuals aren't required to be proficient in English. We serve all aspects of the public.”

Throughout the city-county building in Madison, numerous signs suggest that interpretation and translation services are available upon request. Charts depict about 25 languages. Non-English speakers can request immediate interpretation service by pointing to the language they speak.

The service happens virtually. According to Jason Glozier, who works at the Department of Civil Rights, it takes 15 to 30 seconds to connect with an interpreter on a tablet device. The tablet can be brought into court proceedings to assist with the parties involved.

In-person interpretation is also available at various City events, such as an alcohol license meeting Wednesday night. Two attendees received Mandarin Chinese interpretation at the meeting.

Currently, the City outsources its interpretation services. The virtual interpretation company is based in California, and on-site interpreters belong to the Interpreters’ Cooperative of Madison.

“There’s a strong demand, and year after year we find that all of the resources that are allocated to language access are being utilized and even exceeded,” Davis said. He said he hopes to expand the services in the next few years to include in-house translators.

