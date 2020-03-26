City of Madison closes playgrounds in effort to stop spread of COVID-19

The City of Madison is shutting down most of its park amenities in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The City of Madison Parks Division said in a release Thursday they were updating their amenities, activities and facilities to be in compliance with Gov. Evers' "Safer at Home" order.

The updated Madison Parks information will be in effect through 8 a.m April 24, or until a superseding order is issued.

They plan to keep all trails open to walking and biking where previously allowed. Off-leash dog parks, Brittingham, Quann, Sycamore and Warner, will be open, but all others are closed because of the Spring thaw. Community gardens will also be open and there will be signs at those locations from Commuity Groundworks.

Meanwhile several areas are CLOSED or remain closed from the Winter season.



Playgrounds – signage in place at 178 playgrounds throughout the system



Basketball Courts – signage at the most popular locations



Restrooms – most remain closed from the winter season, we are evaluating the status of restrooms in high traffic areas.



Disc Golf Courses – Hiestand and Elver remain closed from the winter season, Yahara Hills now closed and baskets removed.



Athletic Fields – all remain closed from the winter season



Shelters, all remain closed from the winter season, Highland Manor and Gates of Heaven now closed



Drinking Fountains – remain off from the winter season



Skate park – now closed, signage in place



Tennis Courts and Pickleball Courts - signage at the most popular locations



Golf Courses

The Parks Division also recommends people do the following while spending time outside:

