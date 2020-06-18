City of Madison considering grants for businesses hit by looting, vandalism

City of Madison lawmakers are launching a new program to help support small businesses owners hit by looting and vandalism in the city's downtown over the last two weeks.

If passed by the Madison Common Council, the “Downtown Recovery Program” would create a city fund to help business owners repair their shops by offering grants up to $25,000.

That money would help them cover some repair costs or their insurance deductibles.

The proposal was introduced as an ordinance at this week’s Madison Common Council meeting, and will be discussed further as legislation at the June 22 Madison Finance Committee meeting.

Grants will be available to cover damages incurred since May 30, 2020. The program provides:

Up to $25,000 grant per storefront/li>

No match requirement/li>

Will cover the lesser of the insurance deductible or the actual cost of building repair/li>



Reimbursement program – documentation required that contractors have been paid (i.e., lien waivers) or insurance deductible has been paid/li>

Open to local tenants and building owners/li>

Lawmakers add that these grants are to address damage to businesses during looting and vandalism, and will consider new programs that focus on small businesses owned and operated by people of color.

“We hope these funds will make a difference for the mom and pop shops in the downtown business district. I hope everyone in Madison will think about shopping local before they place an order online, and step up their support of our local businesses as they struggle in these difficult times,” said Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway in a news release.

Alder Patrick Heck, District 2, adds that “This program will give a desperately needed boost to these locally-owned businesses and, just as importantly, to their hundreds of employees who have also suffered financially from both COVID-19 and three nights of damage."

According to Council President Sheri Carter, District 14:

“I cannot overstate the importance of State Street to the economy of Madison. This iconic street draws local residents, alumni, and people from all over the world because of its vitality. This grant provides hope to small businesses and a message that better days are on the horizon."