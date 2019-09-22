City of Madison crews monitoring potential flooding, lake levels

Madison crews are monitoring flash flooding potential and lake levels after heavy rain in the last 24 hours.

City of Madison Engineering crews are on standby after heavy rainfall in the last several hours in the Madison area.

Storm sewers in the lower areas of the Isthmus are currently not as efficient due to high lake levels. Water staying on the roadways caused a short street closure on East Johnson Street at North First Street on Sunday morning, according to a statement from the City of Madison Engineering.

Rain is expected to continue and another period of heavier rain is expected Sunday afternoon. If heavier rain does occur, flooding on the streets is possible again, especially in low lying areas that drain to the Yahara River or Lake Monona.

Engineering crews will remain on standby until the threat of flooding has diminished.

Residents and visitors should remain cautious when driving and should report significant flooding to City Engineering Operations at 608-266-4430.

Never drive through flooded streets. Stay calm, find higher ground and take some time to think about your route options. It is not worth risking your life or damaging your car. Street flooding will typically recede quickly after the intense rains have stopped.